Yastrzemski homers on 30th birthday, Giants beat D’backs 6-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski celebrated his 30th birthday with a go-ahead home run and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory. Trevor Cahill and four relievers held the Diamondbacks to five hits, and the Giants completed their first three-game series sweep of the season. Yastrzemski drove a 3-2 pitch from Luke Weaver into the Giants’ bullpen in center field leading off the sixth for a 2-1 lead. Alex Dickerson added a three-run homer off Hector Rondon in the seventh to provide cushion and make it a 5-1 game.