Taurasi honors Kobe by wearing No. 8 jersey with his name

Diana Taurasi went out and honored Kobe Bryant the best way she could on the Hall of Famer’s 42nd birthday. The Phoenix Mercury star scored a season-high 34 points while wearing a No. 8 jersey with “Bryant” on the back in the team’s win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday night. Taurasi, who earned the nickname “White Mamba” from Bryant, said the jersey she wore on Sunday night will be auctioned off to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.