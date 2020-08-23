Pedestrian fatally struck by a freight train in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a freight train in Flagstaff. City police say they received a call from the BNSF Railway Company about 10 p.m. Saturday about a person get hit near Steve’s Boulevard and Route 66. The train came to a stop near the Fourth Street overpass. Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender of the pedestrian weren’t immediately released. Police say investigators are looking into the cause as well as factors associated with the pedestrian’s condition at the time of the incident.