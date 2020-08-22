Northern Arizona military site eyed for economic development

BELLEMONT, Ariz. (AP) — A low-profile military base first established during World War II is being eyed as a potential site for future economic development projects in northern Arizona. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that pending legislation in Congress would allow the U.S. Army to transfer about 4.7 square miles of land at Camp Navajo to the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. The sprawling installation at Bellemont west of Flagstaff is is currently used by the Arizona National Guard. Transfer supporters say management of the land by the state would make it easier for businesses to locate in and around Camp Navajo.