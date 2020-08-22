Highway remains closed as crews battle Arizona wildfires

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — A main travel route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s White Mountains remained closed Saturday as firefighters fought lightning-sparked wildfires burning brush and grass in rugged hill country. A 57-mile stretch of U.S. 60 was closed northeast of Globe on Thursday because one of the fires had crossed the highway. The Arizona Department of Transportation said Saturday it wasn’t known when the highway would reopen. Sections of State Routes 188 and 288 north of Globe also remained closed. Fire crews were battling three large fires burning in the region, including one that prompted an evacuation advisory for the rural community of Wheatfields north of Globe.