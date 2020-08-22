Brittney Griner leaves bubble for personal reasons

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Phoenix center Brittney Griner left the WNBA bubble for personal reasons, the Mercury said Saturday. Griner missed her first game of the season on Friday and coach Sandy Brondello didn’t elaborate on the cause in her media availability before and after the game other than to say it was for personal reasons. Phoenix is in sixth place in the standings, and Griner is averaging 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. If Griner does return to the bubble she’ll need to quarantine at least for a few days. The regular season ends Sept. 12.