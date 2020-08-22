 Skip to Content

Arizona reports 996 additional COVID cases, 68 more deaths

9:05 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 996 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 68 additional deaths, raising the state’s totals to 197,895 cases and 4,756 deaths as reports of infections and deaths continued to slow. COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted on the department’s pandemic dashboard continued to trend downward and were at levels last seen in late May and early June before Arizona became a national hot spot. New case and death reports have dropped since mid July. Acording to Johns Hopkins University data, seven-day rolling averages of cases and deaths in Arizona continued to decline over the past two weeks. 

Associated Press

