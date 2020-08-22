 Skip to Content

Anderson throws 3-hitter for 1st CG as Giants top Dbacks 5-1

10:05 pm AP - Arizona News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night. Mike Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson drew consecutive walks with the bases loaded against reliever Junior Guerra in the seventh inning to break open a tight game. Brandon Belt singled twice and had an RBI. Yastrzemski also made a spectacular defensive play when he crashed into the right-field wall to take away a hit from Ketel Marte in the sixth, helping the Giants win their fifth straight. The Diamondbacks have lost four in a row.

Associated Press

