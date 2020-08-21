Smart moves: Cardinals’ RB Kenyan Drake digs into playbook

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kenyan Drake was a revelation for the Arizona Cardinals last season, providing a versatile, productive running back after his midseason trade from the Miami Dolphins in October. The 26-year-old Drake feels this year can be even better now that he has an improved grasp of the playbook. Drake joins Chase Edmonds and they hope to provide a productive duo in the backfield. They’re in an offense that loves to pass but coach Kliff Kingsbury says a productive running game is crucial. Drake ran for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games.