Man pleads not guilty after car kills Montana home occupant

An Arizona man who is accused of killing a person by driving his truck into a home in Montana entered a not guilty plea to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence. Thomas Owen Lefevre, 21, could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if he is convicted. He is expected to stand trial in January 2021. Police say Lefevre was “obviously impaired” when he killed Ronald Dale Meier, 59, by driving into his home. Sean Hinchey, Lefevre’s attorney, said his client is heartbroken over his actions and is receiving treatment.