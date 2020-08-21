Longoria’s 300th homer propels Giants past Diamondbacks 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit his 300th home run, Wilmer Flores added a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Friday night. Mike Yastrzemski had two hits and scored twice for San Francisco. Brandon Crawford and Joey Bart both drove in runs. Logan Webb struck out eight in seven innings as the Giants won their fourth straight. Christian Walker doubled twice and had four hits for the Diamondbacks. Arizona has lost three straight since a six-game winning streak.