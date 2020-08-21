 Skip to Content

Arizona reports 619 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

9:12 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported 619 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to nearly 197,000 cases and nearly 4,700 deaths. Also, COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted by the Department of Health Services continued to trend downward and were at levels last seen in early June before Arizona became a national coronavirus hot spot. Case amd death reports have since dropped sharply in the past month. Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of cases and deaths in Arizona continued to decline over the past two weeks.   

Associated Press

