Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,519 with the known death toll at 487 as of Thursday. Navajo Department of Health officials say 90,304 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,996 have recovered. The Navajo Nation lifted its stay-at-home order last Sunday, but is encouraging residents to leave their homes only for emergencies or essential activities. Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the coronavirus swept through the reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.