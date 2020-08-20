Courts toss 2 initiatives, say 2 can stay on Arizona ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters will consider just two citizen initiatives in November after court rulings that tossed two others from the ballot. The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a decision that kept a voter initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana on the ballot. But the high court blocked one that would ban surprise medical billing and prevent insurers from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions. Separately, a lower court ruled that backers of an initiative overhauling the state’s prison sentencing laws didn’t collect enough signatures. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had reinstated an initiative raising taxes on the wealthy to boost school funding.