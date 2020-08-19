A’s bounce back from thumping in desert to beat D-backs 4-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit a two-run homer, Robbie Grossman got things going with a two-run double in the first to back Jesús Luzardo, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 a day after being thumped in Phoenix. Luzardo struck out a career-best seven batters over 6 1/3 sharp innings in his third start as the A’s ran their unbeaten run at home to seven games while snapping the D-backs’ six-game winning streak.