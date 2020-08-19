 Skip to Content

Arizona utilities ask customers to reduce electricity use

New
5:21 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s three largest electric utilities are asking customers to reduce power use as a heat wave cooking the West sends demand soaring. Arizona Public Service Co, Tucson Electric Power and the Salt River Project urged customers to avoid using major appliances from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, raise their home thermostats to limit use and turn off unnecessary power. SRP says a major power line was put out of commission by a wildfire. All three electricity providers said they have enough power now but urged conservation. Utilities in Nevada and California are also seeing heavy demand and urging people to cut power use.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film