Arizona utilities ask customers to reduce electricity use

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s three largest electric utilities are asking customers to reduce power use as a heat wave cooking the West sends demand soaring. Arizona Public Service Co, Tucson Electric Power and the Salt River Project urged customers to avoid using major appliances from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, raise their home thermostats to limit use and turn off unnecessary power. SRP says a major power line was put out of commission by a wildfire. All three electricity providers said they have enough power now but urged conservation. Utilities in Nevada and California are also seeing heavy demand and urging people to cut power use.