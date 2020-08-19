Arizona reports 637 additional COVID cases, 105 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — State health officials report 637 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 105 more deaths in Arizona as rolling seven-day averages for cases and deaths continued to decline over the past two weeks. The additional cases and deaths reported Wednesday increased Arizona’s totals to 195,557 cases and 4,634 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona decreased from 2,082 new cases per day on Aug. 4 to 883 new cases per day on Aug. 18. The rolling average of daily deaths during the same period dropped from 62 to 47.