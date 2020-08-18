Trump angling for votes with immigration talk, nod to women

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump is grappling for votes and the spotlight as Democrats hold their national convention. The president is visiting Arizona and Iowa on Tuesday after promising a pardon for suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony, who died in 1906 In Arizona, one of the top 2020 battleground states, Trump aimed to press his case against his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, painting him as radically left and out of the political mainstream. Trump also is looking to contrast his positions with Biden’s on immigration, one of the most important issues to his political base. He stopped in Iowa for an update on damage from last week’s storm.