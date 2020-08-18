 Skip to Content

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

9:37 am AP - Arizona News

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, many event organizers have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration. That’s because when the 19th Amendment passed in 1920, it was mostly white women who benefited. From Arizona to North Carolina, many exhibits this year are presenting a more nuanced history of the American women’s suffrage movement along with the traditional tributes. The change comes during a year of nationwide protests against racial inequality that have forced America to reckon with its uncomfortable history. 

Associated Press

