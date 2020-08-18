Judge denies gyms’ request for contempt order against Ducey

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has refused a Phoenix-area health club chain’s request to hold Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in contempt after it challenged his order closing gyms to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason ruled late Monday there was no indication that Ducey’s reopening plan for gyms violated due process standards. He wrote that Mountain Fitness has not even given the process a chance to work. In other developments, wind from a monsoon storm Monday night ripped apart an outdoor COVID-19 testing site in a parking lot in Mesa.