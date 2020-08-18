Ahmed has 5 RBIs in Diamondbacks’ 10-1 win over A’s

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Ahmed homered and had five RBIs, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks stretched their winning streak to six games with a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Diamondbacks put the game out of reach right away, batting around each of the first two innings to complete their first undefeated homestand since Aug. 25-31, 2017. Ahmed hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas in the first inning and had a two-run single in the second. Kole Calhoun also homered off Montas and Weaver allowed a run on three hits, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.