Peralta’s 9th-inning single lifts D-backs past Athletics 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta slapped a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield with one out in the ninth inning to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the streaking Oakland Athletics 4-3 Monday night. The Diamondbacks won their fifth straight and are above .500 for the first time this season. They needed the ninth-inning rally after blowing a late lead. The A’s trailed 3-1 going into the eighth but came back to tie after loading the bases with one out. Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed, a two-time Gold Glove winner, committed an error that allowed the A’s to score the tying run. He made up for the mistake with a leadoff double in the ninth that started the winning rally.