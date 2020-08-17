NHL goaltenders putting on puck-stopping clinic in playoffs

Goaltenders are putting on a clinic during the NHL playoffs. They have combined for a .922 save percentage through 66 games, up from 91 percent in the regular season. There have already been 12 shutouts after a total of nine in the entire playoffs last year. The improvement can be traced to a combination of things. Goalies had time to recuperate after the season was called off in March. They were able to practice on fundamentals before the playoffs began. And they are playing in empty arenas without distractions.