McSally expresses concern about Trump-Kelly voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally expressed concern to GOP activists that some supporters of President Donald Trump may not vote for her. Her remarks at a campaign event last week are an indication of her struggles to avoid the defection of Republicans whose support she’ll need to keep her seat. Answering a question from a supporter, McSally said some Trump supporters may be convinced by ads positioning her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly, as an independent. McSally can’t afford to lose GOP voters again as she faces a tough battle against Kelly to hold onto John McCain’s former Senate seat. Her campaign has worked to remind Republicans that a Democratically controlled Senate would advance liberal priorities.