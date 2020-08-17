 Skip to Content

McSally expresses concern about Trump-Kelly voters

New
5:04 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally expressed concern to GOP activists that some supporters of President Donald Trump may not vote for her. Her remarks at a campaign event last week are an indication of her struggles to avoid the defection of Republicans whose support she’ll need to keep her seat. Answering a question from a supporter, McSally said some Trump supporters may be convinced by ads positioning her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly, as an independent. McSally can’t afford to lose GOP voters again as she faces a tough battle against Kelly to hold onto John McCain’s former Senate seat. Her campaign has worked to remind Republicans that a Democratically controlled Senate would advance liberal priorities.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film