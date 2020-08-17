Family of starved Arizona boy plead not guilty again in case

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old Arizona boy who starved to death have again pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the case. Elizabeth Archibeque, Anthony Martinez and Ann Martinez entered their pleas Monday in Coconino County Superior Court. A grand jury issued a new indictment earlier this month that tweaks the language of the charges against the defendants. Authorities say Deshaun Martinez died in March after being locked in a closet at his family’s apartment in Flagstaff and denied food. It’s unclear what led to the new indictment. Coconino County Attorney William Ring didn’t immediately respond to a request for clarification Monday.