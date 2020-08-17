 Skip to Content

Avalanche overwhelm Coyotes 7-1 to take 3-1 series lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and the Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 to take a 3-1 lead their first-round playoff series. The Avalanche jumped on Arizona after losing 4-2 in Game 3, scoring three first-period goals, two by Kadri on the power play. Matt Calvert, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen  each had a goal and an assist. Grubauer was sharp after Pavel Francouz started Game 3. The Coyotes had numerous defensive breakdowns and took three penalties while falling into the early hole, leaving goalie Darcy Kuemper defenseless.

