Arizona school official to comply with US high court ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — The superintendent of one of two Arizona school districts put on notice by a national Latino rights group for asking about citizenship and Social Security numbers on student enrollment cards says officials have updated the forms and shredded previous ones. Charie Wallace is superintendent of Coolidge Unified School District in Pinal County. She said Monday she is happy to comply with the demand Friday by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund to not include those questions for students and their families. The 1982 Plyler vs. Doe decision said children should have access to public education regardless of immigration status.