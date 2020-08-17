Arizona reports zero virus deaths for 1st time in 3 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials reported an additional 468 cases of the coronavirus and zero deaths on Monday. That marked the first time in three weeks that the state hasn’t reported a death from the virus. The last day when Arizona had no coronavirus deaths to report was July 27. Totals released on Mondays typically have a lower number of deaths, when compared to other days, because of a lag in weekend reporting. According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases in Arizona and of daily deaths in the state have sharply declined over the past two weeks.