 Skip to Content

Mormons cool to Trump are finding new influence in Arizona

4:46 am AP - Arizona News

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are deeply uncomfortable with President Donald Trump’s penchant for foul language, his tendency to pick on his enemies and his isolationist foreign policy. That could make a difference in Arizona, a potentially pivotal state in the 2020 election and home to a sizable population of church members. Looking to shore up support, the Trump campaign this past week sent Vice President Mike Pence to launch the Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition. Members of the faith as a group are overwhelmingly conservative and many remain loyal to Trump. But defections could matter in a close election. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film