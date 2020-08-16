Escobar’s 3-run blast pushes D-backs past Padres 5-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Sunday and complete the three-game sweep. The 31-year-old Escobar had been struggling this season, batting just .167 with one homer after hitting a career-high 35 homers in 2019. But he connected for a huge hit off Emilio Pagán, launching a line drive into the right field seats and pumping his first as he rounded first base. It capped a three-hit day for the third baseman. Eric Hosmer hit a 2-run homer for the Padres.