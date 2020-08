The Colorado Avalanche will be searching for ways to get in front of Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper more in Game 4 of their playoff series. Arizona pulled within 2-1 in the series after Kuemper stopped 49 shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Kuemper has stopped 111 of 119 shots against Colorado and is the main reason the Coyotes have a chance to tie up the series inside the Edmonton bubble.