Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games. Phoenix’s Monty Williams led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble and was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule. Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden. Booker was second in the MVP vote, followed by Warren.