Homes with grandparents weigh virus risk as school starts

PHOENIX (AP) — Millions of seniors live in a home with at least one child, and the new school year could bring new worries for one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Multigenerational households or grandparents who are guardians are reconsidering interactions from family dinner to a bedtime hug. Experts say a grandchild going to school and bringing the virus home is more likely to occur among older people of color. Grandparents who are primary caregivers potentially face a more dire situation. They’re advised to prepare for the worst, whether that’s COVID-19 or another calamity.