D-backs beat Padres 7-6, nail runner at plate for final out

PHOENIX (AP) — Speedy Padres pinch runner Jorge Mateo was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first base on a single to end the game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off San Diego 7-6. The Padres nearly completed a late rally after trailing 7-1. San Diego scored twice in the eighth, then scored three times in the ninth off Archie Bradley. With two outs, Mateo got a head start by trying to steal second when Jurickson Profar lined a single through the infield. Center fielder Starling Marte quickly made the relay to seond baseman Ketel Marte, who fired a perfect relay throw to Carson Kelly for the tag.