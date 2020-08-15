AZ Navajo Code Talker goes 1-on-1 with KVOA on National Day honoring the Vets

TUBA CITY, AZ -- There are only four Navajo Code Talkers still alive who served in World War 2. All of them are in their 90's, including Tuba City, Arizona's Peter McDonald, who sat down to answer questions with KVOA on August 14th: "National Navajo Code Talkers Day."



"We Navajo Code Talkers were a part of that many using our native language to help win the war in the Pacific," said McDonald.

They're words spoken with sheer pride for McDonald, the former Chairman of the Navajo Nation and World War II veteran, who's also remembered for articulating a similar sentiment during a visit with President Donald Trump: "This Navajo Code is terrific. The enemy never understood it. He said 'we don't understand it either', but, it works."



The Navajo code talkers played a pivotal role in relaying intelligence back and forth without the Japanese military able to intercept and decipher the messages.

"To protect it, take care of it, and preserve the freedom and liberty that this country gives us," said McDonald.



Despite being alongside fellow United States marines, Navajo code talkers and other minorities in uniform during that era were heavily discriminated against.



"Racism that existed in 1940 is still with us today, only in different forms," said McDonald, who's also quick to point out: "America we know is composed of a diverse community. We have different languages, different skills, different talents, and different religions. But, when our way of life is threatened, we come together as one, and when we come together as one, we are invincible."



As for the August 14th going down as the National Navajo Code Talker Day", McDonald said, "Yes, it gives all of us great pride and good feeling."

"Ahehee'" Mr. Mcdonald. In Navajo, that means "thank you". Thank you for your service.