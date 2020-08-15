Arizona reports 933 additional COVID cases, 69 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Satuday reported 933 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 69 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 192,654 cases and 4,492 deaths. The latest COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted Saturday by the state Department of Health Services were at levels last seen in early June. According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases in Arizona and of daily deaths in the state sharply declined over the past two weeks. COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona peaked about a month ago following Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of stay-home orders orders in May.