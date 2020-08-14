US West faces reckoning over water but avoids cuts for now

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Levels in two massive lakes in the U.S. West are projected to remain high enough to avert severe water cuts in states that rely on the Colorado River. The levels forecast Friday will only trigger voluntary reductions in Arizona and Nevada that haven’t yet trickled down to homes. Despite optimistic forecasts, officials say they must prepare for a drier future as climate change and prolonged drought shrink the amount of water available for cities and farms. With a combination of conservation and alternative sources, officials hope to avoid painful cuts to their water supply from the river that serves 40 million people in seven states.