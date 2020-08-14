Kelly, Calhoun lead Diamondbacks past Padres 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kole Calhoun added a solo homer and a run-scoring single, and the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled away late to beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. Kelly continued his impressive start to the season after earning a spot in the rotation during summer camp. The right-hander gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out seven. He lowered his season ERA to 1.71. San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet took the loss despite giving up just one run over six innings. The Padres managed just six hits.