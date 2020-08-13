Woman accused of striking gate agent after not wearing mask

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say a woman who didn’t wear a mask while on a flight was arrested in Phoenix after being denied permission to board a second flight and allegedly striking an airline employee in the face with her hand. Phoenix police said 47-year-old Yolanda Yarbrough was arrested on suspicion of assault Wednesday after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles. Police said employees on that flight told Yarbrough that face coverings were required and she allegedly struck an airline employee in a Phoenix terminal after being reminded of the requirement. The employee was not injured. Yarbrough’s hometown wasn’t available, and it’s not clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.