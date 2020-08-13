Navajo Nation reports 38 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 38 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,394 and the known death toll to 478 as of Thursday. Navajo Department of Health officials say 87,402 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,9242 have recovered. Tribal President Jonathan Nez pointed to the latest coronavirus figures as evidence that most Navajo Nation residents are complying with lockdown orders and the advice of medical experts. The tribe has a work group determining a plan to gradually reopen the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.