Lillard, Blazers escape Nets, advance to play-in series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard sent Portland into the NBA’s first play-in series with 42 more points and a crucial steal, helping the Trail Blazers escape with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Trail Blazers secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference only after Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert missed a jumper just before time expired. Portland will play ninth-seeded Memphis on Saturday. If the Grizzlies win, the deciding game would be Sunday. The winner of the play-in series gets the final spot in the West and a first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.