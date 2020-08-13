Arizona Indigenous cold cases to be probed by new task force

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. officials say a new task force will investigate Arizona cold cases involving Indigenous people who have been killed or are missing. The Arizona Republic reports that a task force office will open in the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix on Thursday. Task force members will take a deeper look at cases of violence against Native Americans that have gone unsolved. The Arizona operation will be the fifth of seven that are being established across the nation as part of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force. President Donald Trump created it in a 2019 executive order.