3 people dead, 2 others injured in crash on I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed and two others critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 in central Phoenix. City firefighters say three people were dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday. Two other people were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Authorities say it’s unclear what led up to the fatal crash. The names, ages and genders of the three people who died weren’t immediately released.