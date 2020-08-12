 Skip to Content

Report: At least 41 children alleged assaults at nonprofit

Updated
Last updated today at 10:37 am
10:28 am AP - Arizona News, News, Top Stories
Child abuse
MGN
Child abuse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A review suggests a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century has been plagued by understaffing and inadequate supervision of staff and patients.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports some children were as young as 12 and had IQs as low as 50 when they said they were raped or sexually assaulted by staff at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.

Devereux leaders, noting that a sexual assault can happen in almost any care setting, said they have adopted safeguards but vigorously denied that their campuses had supervision and staffing issues.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film