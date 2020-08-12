Navajo Nation reports 22 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 22 more cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,356 and the known death toll to 477 as of Wednesday. Navajo Department of Health officials say 86,759 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,920 have recovered. Tribal President Jonathan Nez pointed to the latest coronavirus figures as evidence that most Navajo Nation residents are complying with lockdown orders and the advice of medical experts. The tribe has a work group determining a plan to gradually reopen the reservation.