Interest in homeschooling has ‘exploded’ amid pandemic

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — As parents nationwide prepare to help their children with more distance learning, a small but quickly growing number are deciding to take matters entirely into their own hands and begin homeschooling. Some are worried their districts are unable to offer a strong virtual learning program. For others who may have been considering homeschooling, concerns for their family’s health amid the coronavirus and the on-again, off-again planning for in-person instruction are leading them to part ways with school systems. Homeschooling applications are surging in states including Nebraska, where they are up 21%, and Vermont, where they are up 75%.