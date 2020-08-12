 Skip to Content

Chicago police: Driver struck pedestrian twice, killing her

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County prosecutors say they haven’t come up with the motive of a man who used his SUV to strike and kill a pedestrian and injure her daughter while they walked along a Chicago street. Edgar Roman of Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for striking and killing 55-year-old Zoraleigh Ryan of Chandler, Arizona and injuring her 20-year-old daughter late Monday. They allege Roman killed the mother when he struck her again, dragging her several feet. Roman was arrested when he showed up to a police station near his home to report his SUV stolen. A judge has ordered the 25-year-old Roman held in lieu of $2 million.

