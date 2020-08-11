Two firms picked to host Lake Mead dives to WWII plane

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Park Service has picked two companies to provide the guided dives to the World War II plane that is submerged in Lake Mead. Las Vegas Scuba and Scuba Training and Technology will be the only companies allowed to host divers who want to visit the plane. The B-29 Superfortress crashed into the lake in 1948 while taking part in high-altitude atmospheric research. The crew of five survived but the plane remained submerged. Park officials say the two companies can provide 100 guided client dives each year over the next two years. Divers must join tours with one of the two companies.