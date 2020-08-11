Mesa police officer critically injured in car crash on US 60

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Mesa police officer has been critically injured in a car crash on the U.S. 60. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the policeman saw a ladder blocking a lane around 11 a.m. Tuesday and stopped his patrol car and activated his emergency lights so other drivers wouldn’t hit his vehicle. But before the officer could get out, DPS officials say a woman driving an SUV collided with the patrol car from behind. Authorities say it’s unclear if the unidentified woman driver was distracted or impaired at the time of the crash. DPS is handling the investigation into the incident. DPS officials say the woman also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.