Judge orders changes to explanation of education tax measure

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has ordered changes to a description of a proposed tax increase on the wealthy designed to fund education that will be sent to voters if the initiative makes the November ballot. The order came after another judge blocked the Invest in Education Act from the ballot because of what he said was a misleading 100-word summary seen by more than 400,000 people who signed qualifying petitions. That ruling is being appealed to the state Supreme Court. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that If the high court resurrects the initiative, language adopted by majority Republican members of the Legislative Council must be modified.